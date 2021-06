ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Robertsdale Police are looking for the person responsible for setting three vehicles on fire Sunday night. The call came into police after 10 p.m. for three vehicles engulfed in flames at a home on Gemstone Drive.



All vehicles are a total loss. The vehicles were parked in a driveway. The home suffered minor damage. Robertsdale Police are treating this as an arson investigation and ask anyone with information to come forward.