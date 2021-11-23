Three-vehicle crash shuts down U.S. 98 in Lillian

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — A three-vehicle crash has shut down U.S. 98 at Baldwin County 91 in Lillian.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division responded to the crash at about 5:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Lillian Fire Chief Nick Dewhurst said one person was airlifted and another person was taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart Hospital. Dewhurst said both people were conscious and talking with first responders.

As of 7 p.m., all lanes still are currently blocked. ALEA is monitoring the situation and will provide updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories