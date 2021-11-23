Three-vehicle crash shuts down U.S. 98 in Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — A three-vehicle crash has shut down U.S. 98 at Baldwin County 91 in Lillian.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division responded to the crash at about 5:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Lillian Fire Chief Nick Dewhurst said one person was airlifted and another person was taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart Hospital. Dewhurst said both people were conscious and talking with first responders.

As of 7 p.m., all lanes still are currently blocked. ALEA is monitoring the situation and will provide updates.