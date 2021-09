ELSANOR, Ala. (WKRG) — A three-vehicle crash has shut down U.S. 90 at the intersection of Merchant Lane in Baldwin County.

The crash happened at about 6:43 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and assisting with traffic control.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details once they become available.