Three recent armed robberies at Waffle Houses across the Gulf Coast

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police are looking for the man who robbed a Waffle House early Wednesday morning. Police say a man walked in just before 3 a.m. armed with a gun and fired one shot into the ceiling. He took cash before running out of the store.

Wednesday's robbery comes nearly two weeks after a robbery happened at a Waffle House on Moffett Road in Mobile. In that case police say a man walked into the restaurant and robbed a customer at gunpoint.

Three weeks ago a Waffle House in Grand Bay was robbed. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of two men walking into the restaurant, forcing employees to take off their clothes, and taking money from the cash register before running away.

Authorities do not believe the three crimes are related, but police are looking for the suspects in all three cases.