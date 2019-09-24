Three new laws in effect for Alabama drivers

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is now enforcing three new rules of the road.

The first is the so-dubbed Anti-Road-Rage Law. It’s now illegal for drivers to stay in the left lane for more than a mile and a half without passing someone.

Troopers say to leave the speed control up to them.

“They have the mindset of, yeah I’m in the left lane, I’m going the speed limit,” said Lt. Joe Piggot. “No one should be going faster than me. And that’s great until somebody runs up behind them going faster than they are.”

The second law has to do with buckling up. It’s now illegal to not wear a seat belt in the backseat. The driver and front seat passenger used to be the only ones required to wear a seat belt.

The third is a modification to a law that’s already in place, the Move-Over Law. That regulation requires drivers to move a lane over or slow down when passing stopped emergency vehicles. Fines are now more steep for violating that law.

You can find a detailed description of the laws and citation information here.