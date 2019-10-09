Three Gulf Shores police officers return to duty after officer-involved shooting

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– One month after an officer-involved shooting in Gulf Shores, three police officers have been cleared for duty.

In the early morning hours of September 9th, a Gulf Shores officer on patrol attempted a traffic stop. 38-year old Russell Mallette was killed after investigators say he ran from the traffic stop and ended up at Ocean House Condominiums on West Beach. Mallette and the officer fought and investigators say Mallette was able to get the officers gun and fired at the officer.

Responding officers returned fire. Mallette climbed to the top floor of the condo. Unable to gain access to the roof witnesses say he jumped to his death from a stairwell.

Preliminary autopsy results show Mallette died of blunt force trauma as a result of the fall and had been hit twice by gunfire.

All three officers have been on administrative leave since the shooting. Now that an internal investigation is complete they have been returned to duty.

The entire incident is being investigated by the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit. Once their investigation is complete a Baldwin County Grand Jury will review their findings.

LATEST STORIES: