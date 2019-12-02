Three Georgia women arrested on trafficking in stolen identities

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) A traffic stop over the weekend in Bay Minette led to the arrest of three Georgia women on charges of trafficking in stolen identities and drug charges.
Bay Minette Police 23-year-old Indashu Howard, 24-year-old Princess Johnson and 24-year-old Breyona Reeves were in possession of fake credit cards, identifications marijuana and fraudulent checks. All three women are currently in the Baldwin County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
