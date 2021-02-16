Three charged with trafficking meth in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — On Feb. 16, the Foley Police Department received information of illegal narcotics activity taking place in a local hotel room. The Foley Narcotics Unit began an investigation that resulted in a traffic stop with Zachary McKibben (age 41), Landon Benton (age 34), and Heather Beuttner (age 30), They were arrested after a search and charged with the following:

• Trafficking in Methamphetamine (48 grams)

• Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl less than a gram)

• Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Suboxone)

• UnlawfulPossession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)

• Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (used syringes, magnetic hide box, digital scales, and plastic baggies)

Heather Beuttner received an additional charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence for her attempts to discard the drugs. Landon Benton received an additional charge of Forbidden Persons Permitted to Carry or Possess a Firearm for a pistol that was located.

They are all from the Baldwin County area.