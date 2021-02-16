Three charged with trafficking meth in Foley

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — On Feb. 16, the Foley Police Department received information of illegal narcotics activity taking place in a local hotel room. The Foley Narcotics Unit began an investigation that resulted in a traffic stop with Zachary McKibben (age 41), Landon Benton (age 34), and Heather Beuttner (age 30),  They were arrested after a search and charged with the following:
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine (48 grams)
• Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl less than a gram)
• Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Suboxone)
• UnlawfulPossession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)
• Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (used syringes, magnetic hide box, digital scales, and plastic baggies)

Heather Beuttner received an additional charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence for her attempts to discard the drugs. Landon Benton received an additional charge of Forbidden Persons Permitted to Carry or Possess a Firearm for a pistol that was located.

They are all from the Baldwin County area.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories