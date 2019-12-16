Three car wreck sends one to hospital in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police say a three-car accident on the Foley Beach Express looked a lot worse than it was.

An SUV overturned, a compact car crushed at the intersection of County Road 12 and Foley Beach Express. The third car with front end damage in the crash around 1 o’clock Monday afternoon.

A medical helicopter did take the driver of the silver Ford, who had to be cut out of the vehicle, to Sacred Heart hospital. He was reported to be in stable condition as he left for the hospital. Everyone else walked away from the crash. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.

