Three Baldwin Co. restaurants could be closed for good

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– Restaurants have been open for dine-in for more than a week but if you want “to go” to a Ruby Tuesday on the Eastern Shore you just might be out of luck.

The Ruby Tuesday locations at the Eastern Shore Center and in Fairhope are closed, off the website and it appears they are closed for good.

The notice on the door is the only explanation for former customers “this location is closed…sorry for the inconvenience”.

Panera Bread is also closed at the Eastern Shore Center with a similar note posted on the door.

All three locations have been removed from their respective websites. Our calls and e-mails for confirmation or future plans have gone unanswered so far.

Ruby Tuesday locations in Bay Minette and Foley remain open for dine-in and curbside service. Panera Bread’s website directs you to the Schillinger Road location in Mobile.

