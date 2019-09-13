Three arrested in Foley drug raid

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Neighbors say it had been going on for years. For the last two years, it’s been on the radar of narcotics investigators.

Two hours after police raided a house in the 600 block of West Marigold Ave. in Foley, the homeowner, 53-year-old Tina Peavy is led away in handcuffs. Two more people inside the house, 48-year-old Jeff Mcfarland and 52-year-old Lisa Ellis, both arrested and facing drug charges.

“Assorted various drug paraphernalia was collected,” says Sgt. Glenn Hartenstein with Foley Police. “We also had some ice methamphetamine and some marijuana also located in the residence.”

The raid is the culmination of a two-year undercover investigation after neighbors complained of alleged drug activity at the house. News Five spoke with numerous neighbors who did not want to appear on camera for fear of retaliation but say they are happy to see the police action.

Peavy faces nine counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Ellis and Mcfarland are charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Along with the drugs, investigators also collected evidence from inside the home, an outdoor shed and a U-Haul truck on the property.