Three arrested for drug trafficking in Foley, found with 48 packs of spice

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Police have arrested three men for drug trafficking and conspiracy.

Foley Police say Donnell Ollie, Eartha Davis and Victor Hensley were found with approximately 326 grams of spice. Additionally, Hensley was charged with tampering with evidence for throwing the drugs into the parking lot.

They were stopped yesterday at the Piggly Wiggly on S. McKenzie Street. Foley authorities were contacted after the Elberta Police Department issued a BOLO for suspicious activity.

It’s believed they bought the spice in Pensacola.

The suspects will be transferred to the Baldwin County Jail Tuesday.



