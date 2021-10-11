FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three men have been arrested in Fairhope for their alleged involvement in a catalytic converter theft.

The three men were arrested Sunday evening, according to a department Facebook post.

Jerry Wayne Swann, 48, from Magnolia Springs; Steven Lyle Stewart, 39, from Sterrett, Ala.; Justin Clark, 40; are all facing charges. Police are still working to determine exactly what charges the men will face.

FPD said in their Facebook post that all three were arrested by police after a local business owner in the 8200 block of Town Beech Road reported the subjects on his property.

The investigation into other similar crimes in other locations is ongoing.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story cited a Fairhope Police Facebook post when describing specific charges faced by each men. After publishing the story, Fairhope Police informed us those charges are not complete. We will update this story when Police determine the correct charges for the three accused.