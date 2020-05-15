Thousands of dollars in damage at Bay Minette school

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) Police are looking for whoever is responsible for thousands of dollars worth of damage to the old Intermediate School in Bay Minette.

The vandalism was discovered Thursday night and it is extensive. They even tried to burn the place down.

Spray paint on the walls, broken glass, fire extinguishers sprayed throughout the building that’s just some of the damage, believed to be in the thousands of dollars, at the old Bay Minette Intermediate School. “I believe the amount of damage is going to rise to a felony level charge,” says Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert possibly criminal mischief in the first or second degree.”

It’s easy to see why. The library is destroyed. The old science lab, trashed. All of it hits home for Tolbert who went to school here. “There is a little bit of sentimental value and history and historic life lessons learned here and memories and it does personally affect you and anger you.”



















He believes it was kids that were bored at home and took their frustrations out on the building. “It is probably juveniles that reside in the area within walking distance or bicycle distance to the school.” Tolbert also believes those responsible may have already been caught, on camera. “We are reviewing some video footage from the adjacent school properties and some other homes in the area that have surveillance footage surrounding the school.”

LATEST STORIES