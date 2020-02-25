Thousands line street for Orange Beach Mardi Gras parade

Baldwin County

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Some people were out claiming their spots along Perdido Beach Boulevard before noon on Fat Tuesday ahead of the 2 p.m. parade.

More than 50 floats were in this year’s parade. New this year was the Orange Beach High School Marching Band and Cheerleaders. The new school will open this fall.

At the end of the day, everyone left with good throws.

Keith and Jan Olson were here visiting from Michigan.

“A lot of beads… bunch of moon pies, a lot of fun,” Jan said.

“Fantastic,” Keith said. “We really enjoyed it.”

Cindy and Steve Stapleton were along the route from Ohio and caught a lot of beads.

“This was my very first Mardi Gras parade,” Cindy said. “I absolutely loved it… as you can see.”

