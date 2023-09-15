FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Water is almost everywhere you look in Baldwin County. It is one of our most precious resources, and it’s our responsibility to keep it as clean as possible, and that’s the focus of the Alabama Coastal Cleanup.

Over almost four decades the cleanup has removed 1.7 million pounds, which is almost a thousand tons, of litter from Alabama coastlines and waterways.

Aubrey Bianco is with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the state coordinator for this year’s event.

“Yes, it makes a difference and what really makes a difference is at the end of the day you are getting the community together,” Bianco said. “You’re getting people involved, and the education side of it is what is so important.”

Thousands of volunteers will scour coast and shorelines picking up fast food wrappers, aluminum cans and plastic bottles and what is becoming more common balloons.

“What goes up has to come down,” Bianco said. “So those balloons do end up unfortunately in our waterways and a lot of time washing up on our beaches hopefully before an animal unfortunately eats it.”

With all this water and what it means to so many keeping it clean is the least we can do.

It’s not too late to volunteer for Saturday’s Coastal Cleanup, just go to www.alabamacoastalcleanup.com. There are 28 zones in Baldwin and Mobile counties. The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon.