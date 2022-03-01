GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The first parade of Fat Tuesday was in Gulf Shores where a new parade route welcomed revelers.

The 43rd annual Gulf Shores parade kicked off Mardi Gras in grand fashion led by Grand Marshal Steve Jones and the Gulf Shores High School marching band.

Almost thirty entries in the parade that started at the Highway 59 intersection and traveled east on the beach road, Perdido Beach Boulevard for just over a mile, all the way to the Gulf State Park Pier parking lot.

The new route will be a new tradition for carnival on the coast.

For connoisseurs of Mardi Gras, “We were in Buenos Aries, Fairhope, New Orleans and now this one,” says Anne Pokela, there is no comparison. “This is the best, got to be the best right?”

There may have been a few traffic issues afterward with the new route but that is something to be worked out before we do it all again next year.

