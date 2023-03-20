DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thomas Hospital in Fairhope is looking to add 30 more beds to provide more healthcare to the fast growing community. Mayor Robin LeJeune and the Daphne City Council held a meeting Monday night to discuss the expansion.

Thomas Hospital also wrote a letter to U.S. Congressman Jerry Carl to seek federal funding for the expansion.

A year ago, the hospital reached out to Mayor LeJeune. LeJeune says with the council’s support, progress is being made.

“We wrote and sent a letter in support from my office saying ‘hey, 30 new beds affects all of us on the Eastern Shore, so of course we want whatever is going to work for all our citizens in Daphne’,” said LeJeune.

LeJeune said another reason why the expansion is needed is because of how packed the hospital is all the time. There is not enough room for all patients.

“If you look at the growth we have, it has been a tremendous, so of course they need these additional beds,” LeJeune said.

There are currently 189 beds at Thomas Hospital and if the expansion in approved, the hospital will have 219.