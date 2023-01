FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomas Hospital in Fairhope welcomed its first baby of 2023 earlier this week, according to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page. On New Year’s Day at 5:21 a.m. Paige and Justin Jahn welcomed their newborn boy, Atticus.

The Jahn’s said they’re appreciative of the care they received and are beyond thrilled to spend time with their new addition.