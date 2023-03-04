GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Even when the red flags are flying, the Gulf Shores Main Public Beach and Gulf State Park are beautiful places to visit. But what is there to do in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach when it rains or you’re ready to leave their iconic white sand beaches?

WKRG News 5 has gathered some of the area’s top attractions. Here’s a list of things you might do when you’re visiting Alabama’s Gulf Coast other than visit the beach.

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

Location: 20499 Oak Road East, Gulf Shores, Ala. 36542

Phone: 251-256-7008

Located in lovely Gulf Shores, the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo gained national fame for its starring role in a 2006 documentary series on Animal Planet, The Little Zoo That Could. According to its website, the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is a non-profit zoological park “home to over 199 species, 31 sub-species, and haven to 8 endangered species.” Its 25-acre campus is tucked off the main highway just 6 miles from the beach.

Ferris Wheel at The Wharf

Location: 23101 Canal Road, Orange Beach, Ala. 36561

Phone: 251-224-1000

Get a bird’s-eye-view of the Gulf Coast day and night from The Wharf’s Ferris Wheel, one of the tallest in the southeast. The 112-foot tall Ferris wheel holds as many as 140 people in 24 gondolas, including a handicapped-accessible gondola. It’s a great first and final stop when visiting The Wharf, an entertainment destination in Orange Beach. Enjoy shopping, laser shows, concerts at The Wharf Amphitheater, great dinning and more.

The Track Family Fun Park

Location: 3200 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, Ala. 36542

Phone: 251-270-0209

Family fun in Gulf Shores, with thrill likes like the Skycoaster and Spinning Coaster plus family go-kart rides, miniature golf, bumper boats and more. The Track‘s signature attraction is a three-and-a-half story go-kart track called The Wild Woody.

Adventure Island

Location: 24559 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, Ala. 36561

Phone: 251-974-1500

A five-story volcano erupts above go-kart tracks, bumper boats, and laser tag. Adventurers can also enjoy adventure golf, the arcade and paddleboat rides. Adventure Island is located in the heart of Orange Beach, with easy access from Seaside Beach & Racquet Club and Phoenix V Condominiums.

Wales West RV Resort & Light Railway

Location: 13670 Smiley Street, Silverhill, Ala. 36576

Phone: 888-569-5337

Amenities abound at this RV resort located a short drive north from Gulf Shores. The resort boasts an indoor heated pool, lake with a waterfall, sandy beach with a waterslide, and laundromat. And yes, all pet friendly. West Wales also has real steam train rides, featuring an Easter Cottontail Express, Halloween Pumpkin Patch Express, and a Christmas-time Artic Express.

Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge

Location: 12295 State Highway 180 West

Established in 1980 to protect the many unique species that live along Alabama’s coast, the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge includes some of the state’s last undisturbed coastal habitats. It is home to migratory songbirds as well as threatened and endangered species. Four different trails offer visitors the chance to take short jaunts through the Refuge and longer strolls through its habitats.

Fort Morgan

Location: 110 Highway 180 West

Fort Morgan played an important part in the Battle of Mobile Bay during the American Civil War. The fort, built between 1819 and 1833, stands guard over the water separating the Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, and saw use during the Spanish American War, World War I and World War II. Visitors can tour the historic fort, learning how coastal defenses changed through the years.

Gulf Shores Museum

Location: 244 West 19th Street, Gulf Shores, Ala. 36542

Phone: 251-968-1437

Located in a historic beach cottage, this local history museum tells the story of “coastal town, its people, their lives and livelihoods.” Enjoy permanent exhibits and special events, films and youth programs.

Hugh Branyon Backcountry Trail

Location: 3801 Orange Beach Boulevard

Phone: 251-981-1063

USA Today readers voted the Hugh Branyon Backcountry Trail the best recreational trail in America in 2023, and it’s easy to see why. The trail winds its way from Orange Beach, through Gulf State Park and into Gulf Shores. Along the way, whether walking or biking, visitors pass through habitats teaming with rich coastal wildlife.

Gulf State Park Nature Center

Location: 22050 Campground Road, Gulf Shores, Ala. 36542

Phone: 251-948-7275

If you’re already at Gulf State Park but want to get out of the sun for a bit, head over to the Nature Center. This living museum features plants and animals native to the Gulf Coast regional. The Nature Center also has regular educational events and activities that give visitors “hands-on experience with the natural wonders found along Alabama’s beaches.”