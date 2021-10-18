Thieves target golf carts in Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — In almost every driveway, carport or garage in Spanish Cove, there’s a golf cart. An environmentally safe and economical way of getting around, golf carts have also become a prime target for thieves.

In the last six weeks, residents say their neighborhood has been targeted at least twice with at least half a dozen carts being taken.

“We’ve never had anything like this, and I can’t believe we are having something like this now,” said resident Austin Starr. “They’re just thieves. They are low-life people that come in and take from the people that have worked so hard for these things.”





Now instead of just parking a cart in a driveway, resident Sybil Vicknair said, “I’ve heard some people have taken extra precautions like putting it where it’s not seen from the street.”

Others have gone as far as using a chain to lock their carts or in Starr’s case, park his golf cart between his cars.

“If it’s in between two, two thousand pound vehicles it’s a lot harder for them to move that stuff to take it.”

The average golf cart will cost you anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000, or even more if it has all the bells and whistles and less if it’s used. While the money is important, it’s the idea of someone taking things that don’t belong to them that doesn’t sit well with folks here.

“This is a very relaxed community. People are very trusting. It’s a shame,” said Vicknair.

Security cameras did capture images of a vehicle and suspect last week. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.