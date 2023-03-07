GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Surveillance cameras show a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck pulling into a Gulf Shores parking lot Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7:33 p.m. The truck heads right for two Sea-Doos on a trailer and within 2 minutes the truck pulls away with the Sea-Doos in tow.

“It was obviously planned because they got out with a grinder, cut the lock, hooked it up, got it on the ball, hooked up the lights and pulled off like they bought him,” said Sheree Crumpton who owns The Housekeeping Squad on Commerce Drive.

She and her husband store their watercraft out front, but they were out of town last week so it wasn’t until several days later they realized the Sea-Doos were gone.

“At this point while I would love to have these back because we bought them to enjoy with our children and our grandchildren to me it’s more about finding the person that did this because obviously they’re very comfortable doing this,” she explained.

The couple is now offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify the owner of the truck. Crumpton says the Sea-Doos should be easy to find, too.

“They are 2008 Sea-Doos. They are matching blue and black,” said Crumpton.

The thief apparently hit the complex twice the same night, stealing a large flatbed trailer about an hour earlier from a neighboring business. Daylight gives us a better look at the white truck seen on the surveillance video. If you have any information about these crimes you’re asked to call Gulf Shores Police.