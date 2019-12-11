Thief smashes SUV window, steals credit cards and laptop at local gym

Baldwin County
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Police are investigating an incident at Planet Fitness that occurred Tuesday night. Police confirm to News 5 they responded to a call of a vehicle’s window smashed out.

They determined someone broke into the vehicle, stealing 5 credit cards, a wallet and a laptop.

If you have any information on this crime you’re asked to call Daphne Police.

