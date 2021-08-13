Thief cuts, steals electrical wiring from Robertsdale home as couple rebuilds following Hurricane Sally damage

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Building a new house from the ground up isn’t easy, especially when you’re doing most of the work yourself then realize someone’s targeted your property.

That’s what happened to a Robertsdale family rebuilding after Hurricane Sally.

“First thing we saw was wires cut out of the wall and the lawn mower was gone. Then I went to investigate and both of my spools of wire were gone,” said Kane McNorton.

Thursday morning Kane McNorton arrived to the house he’s building in Robertsdale only to find someone had been through overnight, pulling electric wires and reversing the hard work he’s been putting in over the last few months.

“I don’t know how you’ve got the nerve, but it’s very frustrating,” he said.

The homeowner is rebuilding the house after Hurricane Sally’s strong winds sent a tree smashing through his roof last September on the same property.

“Just an indescribable noise. My family was hysterical. It was a nightmare for sure,” said McNorton.

This week’s setback won’t stop him from moving forward, but it’s the second big hurdle in just 11 months he’s having to overcome.

“Prices are through the roof. It’s been real tough. It’s been so high that we’ve had to rebuild ourselves,” he added.

He says since the home didn’t have any security cameras he thinks it’ll be tough for police to find the thief. He’s warning homeowners, and those building, to stay alert.