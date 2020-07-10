Thermal cameras being installed at Baldwin schools

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — With thousands of students headed back to class next month in Baldwin County, school officials are trying to do everything they can to make it as safe as possible, including spending nearly a million dollars on thermal cameras.

The next wave of health and safety for Baldwin County school kids in an age of Covid 19 is thermal technology.

A high-tech thermometer that is able to take the temperatures of 30 students in a second. “This is a way of screening them without having to be in close proximity to everybody,” says Scott Hunter of Hunter Security in Daphne.

Cameras and monitors are being installed at all Baldwin County schools. “The thermal camera, the software is programmed to look for your pupils and when it finds your pupils it takes a thermal temperature on your forehead,” says Hunter.

Using alarms and color coding, administrators can tell at a glance if a student has a fever. “It’s just going to be a normal walk into school unless there is a need to ask more questions of a student because of a high temperature,” says Hunter.

The school system has bought 144 cameras that will be installed at all 48 campuses.

