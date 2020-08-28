“Their futures were taken away,” mothers of teens killed in crash launch memorial scholarship

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The mothers of two teens who were killed in a crash on Father’s Day want to preserve the futures their boys were robbed of.

Ty Drinkard and Blayne Shackelford have known each other their whole lives. They died when the car they were in veered off the road and hit a tree. John Avery Blackmon was also in the car.

“With them being so young,15 and 17, we worry that they will be forgotten,” said Daphne Stamps, Ty’s mother.

So she, along with Blayne’s mother Elizabeth Shackelford, set up scholarships in the boys’ names.

You can find more information about how to donate or how to apple here.

Their mission doesn’t stop there. The two women have also been going around to schools, talking to small groups about the importance of making good decisions as a teenager. They hope to continue this for years, and to speak to larger audiences once pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Below is the information the City of Bay Minette released about the scholarship.

Jay Allen Malone was presented the inaugural Ty Drinkard Memorial Scholarship. Jay, the son of Jeff and Emily Malone of Stockton, is a Bishop State student majoring in electrical technology. He graduated from Saraland High School with a 3.3 GPA. While in high school, he was a member of the Student Council, a volunteer reader at Saraland Elementary School, youth leader at First Baptist Church, a state delegate for The University of Alabama and a Louisiana State youth delegate. Awarded through the Bishop State Community Foundation, the scholarship was established in memory of Ty Drinkard who was tragically killed in an automobile accident on Father’s Day 2020. Funds for the scholarship were raised by his family and friends and the presentation was made by Ty’s mother Daphne Stamps. For more information about Ty and the scholarship, visit tydrinkardscholarshipfund.com. City of Bay Minette

