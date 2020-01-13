Theft suspect eludes law enforcement in two states

SEMINOLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect in a string of equipment thefts in Baldwin County was spotted last night in Seminole along U.S.Highway 90.
When a Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull him over, the suspect took off, beginning a chase that would cross state lines and eventually end in a fiery crash in Escambia County, Fla.
The suspect escaped and law enforcement agencies in two states, and authorities are now looking for him.
News 5 is following this developing story and will have updates later this afternoon.
