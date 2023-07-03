ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Balloon sculptures, face paintings and camel rides are just a few of the fun things that were offered at the Fourth of July street party at the Wharf in Orange Beach.

Trevor Stabler, who is visiting with his kids, said he is impressed by The Wharf.

“The wharf has always got a lot of fun activities for the kids to do, especially today for the fourth and we are looking forward to the fireworks,” Stabler said.

Whether it’s looking at snakes or climbing a rock wall; We spoke with some happy kids who told us what their favorite part of the street party is.

“My favorite thing here today is probably the shark”

We spoke with one parent, Christine Binion, who said they come every year to the street party for a few reasons.

“it is so kid friendly and just great for the community and there is just everything, you can bring your kids down but also there is adult things to do, but locals and tourists can come and have a good time,” Binion said.

if you missed the fun Monday night, don’t worry because The Wharf is hosting another event called Wild, Wild Wharf, which is another family fun event, that will be Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.