ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The holidays are underway in Orange Beach as the annual Christmas tree lighting took place Tuesday night.

The lights came on at The Wharf in Orange Beach Tuesday night at the annual tree lighting to kick off the holiday season.

The Wharf also has an ice skating rink, which is a big hit.

Jim Cox, with The Wharf said the skating rink adds to the Christmas feel in South Alabama.

“If you’re down here, you don’t get to ice skate,” Cox said. “It’s just not something, there are no ponds that get frozen, so we brought it down here. It’s been a huge hit.”

You can’t forget the special guest, who the children were most excited about. Santa Claus made an appearance after he was escorted in by the Orange Beach Fire Department. Children were able to get photos with him at The Wharf store.

There was also Christmas caroling, cookie decorating and more.

The ice rink and Christmas tree and lights will be up until the beginning of January.