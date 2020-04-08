MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it be a walk with the dog, freshly baked cookies or playing board games with siblings, The Wharf at Orange Beach wants to know what is helping brighten each person’s day during these times of uncertainty. They are having an art contest (5-12), writing contest (13-18) and photo caption contest (all ages) on Instagram and Facebook. For bonus entries, participants can upload a photo using the hashtags #SeeMySunshine and #alwharf to show us their “sunshine.”
Read more/get details here: https://alwharf.com/show-us-your-sunshine-contest.php
LATEST STORIES
- White House to hold coronavirus task force briefing
- Coronavirus didn’t bust the birthday spirit of 100-year-old WWII Vet
- The Wharf wants you to ‘Show Your Sunshine’
- Nonprofits feel the effects of the pandemic
- Tyler Perry pays for groceries during ‘senior hour’ at Kroger stores in Georgia, New Orleans