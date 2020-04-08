The Wharf wants you to ‘Show Your Sunshine’

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Members of a church in Baldwin County are still trying to spread some Easter fun amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Loxley Church held its first drive-through “egg drop.” They already had their supplies for their annual Easter Egg hunt that was supposed to happen at Loxley Municipal Park. To adhere to social distancing guidelines they instead dropped bags of Easter treats into passing vehicles while wearing personal protective equipment. It isn’t the normal way of doing things but it’s a new way to do an Easter tradition.

"I think it’s important that parents and families know we’re still here for them we’re here to support everybody through this time and if there’s anything we can do to help make this time easier or more normal then we want to do that," said Loxley Church Children's Pastor Logan Click.