ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Management at The Wharf in Orange Beach is asking anyone who owns the abandoned boats or trailers seen in these photos to claim them as soon as possible.

Crews are working on the east end of the property and management is giving owners 30 days to claim their belongings. If the boats and trailers aren’t claimed and removed from the property within 30 days they will be towed.





If you own these please call 251-224-1000.