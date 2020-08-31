The Wharf to welcome Columbus’ Niña replica ship this week

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – The Wharf in Orange Beach is hosting two big events in September.

Starting this Friday a replica of the Christopher Columbus ship, The Niña, will be docked at The Wharf Marina. The ship will be docked at The Wharf Marina through Tuesday.

The Wharf will also be celebrating Labor Day this coming weekend with a free, socially distant fireworks show. This will take place on Sunday.

For more information about these two events visit The Wharf here.

