The Wharf to host Blue Marlin Grand Championship in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) —  The Blue Marlin Grand Championship fishing tournament kicks off at The Wharf in Orange Beach Thursday.

The event is to last until Sunday. Details surrounding the event are subject to change given the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament host wants to ensure the safety of all those involved while delivering a friendly competitive event.

“While the COVID 19 pandemic remains fluid, one thing that hasn’t changed is our commitment to deliver what we’re known best for – a billfish tournament experience like none other. The Blue Marlin Grand Championship.”

