The Wharf is hiring, job fair today

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Looking for a job for the Summer or beyond? The Wharf in Orange Beach is hiring.

Springhill Suites next to the Orange Beach Event Center is hosting a job fair from noon until 6 p.m. Sales associates, mascots, security positions, tram drivers, pool attendants, wait staff, cooks, DJs and more jobs are available.

These are part-time, full-time and seasonal positions. Staff will be on hand to answer questions.

You are encouraged to dress professionally and bring an updated copy of your resume.

