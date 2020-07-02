The Wharf fireworks show still on for Fourth of July

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Fourth of July fireworks have fallen victim to the coronavirus with shows being canceled all over the place. “Kind of makes it boring I guess,” says Hailey Weaver vacationing from Oklahoma. “Can’t turn around and see a fireworks show or look forward to going places and watch a show like you normally could.”

The Wharf in Orange Beach is one of the few exceptions. “We want to celebrate our nation,” says Jim Cox with The Wharf. “We want to celebrate Fourth of July and we want to do it safely. Because we have 222 acres, we think we can do that really well.”

There is plenty of parking with a clear view or you can watch from the water. “Where we’re from in Texas, it’s all canceled,” says Lisa Williams. “So it’s kind of sad because the Fourth of July is all about the fireworks.”

This year’s show at The Wharf promises to be one of the best. “It’s a big show with lots of big boomers another reason why you can see it from anywhere down here,” says Cox.

The fireworks show starts at 8:45 p.m., and just like in years past, you can see this show from the beach to the Beach Express. This year they will be teaming up with local radio station Sunny 105.7 who will add a musical element to the fireworks show.

