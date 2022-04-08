ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wharf will be closed Friday, April 8 due to a property-wide power outage at Canal Road.

The Wharf announced on Facebook about the power outage Friday morning. The Wharf is working with Baldwin EMC and the local EMA to restore the power as quickly as possible.

Baldwin EMC said the outage happened after a crash caused damage to a pad-mounted transformer. Currently, the power is out at Canal Road, affecting 389 meters in the area, according to a Facebook post from Baldwin EMC.

Residents are encouraged to check back on the Wharf’s Facebook page for more updates.