The Wharf Amphitheater nominated for ACM Award

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – The Wharf Amphitheater has been nominated for the ACM – Academy of Country Music Outdoor Avenue of the Year.

The venue in Baldwin County has also been previously nominated for this award. The Wharf Amphitheater attracts dozens of bands and performers each year to Orange Beach.

The ACM Awards air on Sunday, April 5th at 7 p.m. on WKRG.

