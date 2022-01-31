ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — For the second year in a row, The Wharf is offering a $10,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior from Baldwin County. The scholarship is part of The Wharf’s Anchor Campaign, which aims “to ensure the strength, safety and security of our local area by supporting children, families and organizations on the Gulf Coast,” according to a news release.

“In 2021, we wanted to expand our giving to local students and support our future leaders, educators and entrepreneurs with a scholarship,” said Sheena Mizell, marketing and public relations director, The Wharf. “We received more than 110 applications from students across the county that had outstanding achievements and abilities, so we’re excited to bring back the program for its second year.”

Graduating high school seniors from both public and private schools in Baldwin County are eligible for the scholarship. Applications will be evaluated “based on community involvement, academic achievement and their response to a written essay from three provided prompts,” according to the release. Interested students can find application information and here.

A runner-up will receive a $500 scholarship.

Last year’s winner was Kamiya Watson, a senior in Baldwin County’s Virtual School. Watson had a 4.0 GPA. Watson now attends the University of Alabama Birmingham.

The Wharf’s Anchor Campaign aims to support the Gulf Coast community “with funds, volunteerism, donations and community partnerships,” according to the release.

The Wharf is an official Entertainment District in Orange Beach, Ala., featuring more than 60 stores, bars and restaurants, plus hotels and a 15-screen movie theatre. The Wharf also boasts one of the southeast’s largest Ferris wheels, boating excursions, laser shows and a 10,000-seat amphitheater.