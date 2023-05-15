DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new restaurant is getting ready to open on the Eastern Shore later this month. Chef Pete Blohme’s new venture called ‘The Waterfront’, located on Mobile Bay in the old Lake Forest Yacht Club building in Daphne, is expected to open late next week.

Blohme, known as ‘Panini Pete’, has spent the last few months getting the restaurant ready. A new, large roof has also been added over the existing deck.

This week he’s hoping to attract more job candidates as the opening date inches closer. Blohme tells us additional servers and kitchen help are still needed.

“We are definitely still hiring,” Blohme explained. “This is a massive property so we need a lot of people.”

The first training session will be held Monday, with additional trainings offered between now and the end of the month.

‘The Waterfront’ will feature local seafood favorites and a lot more.

“Our inspiration on lobster rolls from Maine, Baha tacos from California, Peruvian ceviche, spiny lobster,” said Blohme. “We’re going to incorporate all of this other seafood and flavors of the Caribbean and other areas of waterfronts.”

For more information on available job openings click here. You can also apply in person at 1 Yacht Club Dr.