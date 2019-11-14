The United States Sports Academy awards two outstanding individuals

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG)- The United States Sports Academy recognized two outstanding individuals that exceed expectations in every area of their work Thursday evening.

The honorary doctorate was awarded to Joan Cronan. She’s made outstanding contributions to sports and society. She works as an Academy Trustee and is a former University of Tennessee (UT) Women’s Athletics Director. Her name has forever left a mark and impact at UT.

Joan explained, ” the combination of art and education to promote young people doing what they want to do and passion.”

Steven Lester was awarded the Sport Artist of the Year! His dynamic, narrative subjects are both contemporary and imminently relatable. He revealed his painting that he will take to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 called “courage to soar”.