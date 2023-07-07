SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan and city attorney David Conner are back in Baldwin County after a brief trip to the nation’s capital.

“The most important thing we did was let them know, and they’re very aware of it, we’re not giving up. We’re going to be there and continue to push for it,” said Mayor McMillan.

The trip to Washington, D.C. was a continued push to bring a post office back to Spanish Fort. Discussions with the United States Postal Service’s Inspector General gave city officials a path forward.

“The next step will be myself getting a hold of the local postmaster, speaking with them, going to the statewide and then going to regional to build it up,” explained McMillan.

When the city’s contract post office, which was independently staffed and not operated by the USPS, closed in 2021 after the postmaster retired, the USPS decided not to open a retail location since the Daphne post office is just a few miles away. Mayor McMillan says that’s caused mail to get lost or delayed with Daphne carriers handling a larger load as both cities keep growing.

“When we’ve got to have a notice to the neighboring people to let them know about a planning issue within their area, not getting there on time that’s wrong. That’s got to get corrected,” he added.

During their meeting McMillan offered land lease options on property the city already owns and discussed leasing current city building space to take some of the burden off of the postal service. He hopes by later this year an agreement can be reached, but understands this is a long process.