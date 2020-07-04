The Puppy Den in Daphne broken into

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Puppy Den in Daphne was broken into around 3:30 AM Saturday morning. All the windows of The Puppy Den were smashed. Daphne Police Department has confirmed dogs and puppies have been stolen.

Some of the puppies that have been stolen are still young enough that they need to eat every few hours. The dogs that were not stolen were let loose.

The robbery was recorded on surveillance cameras.

News 5 will inform you as more information becomes available.

