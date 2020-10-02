The Park at OWA reopens with free admission for local residents

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s good news for parents in Baldwin County who are looking for something to do with the family this weekend. The Park at OWA reopens Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. and admission is free to all local residents through Sunday.

“We actually had over 1400 utility workers out here living in our parking lots. We had a temporary encampment setup through Baldwin EMC and storm services,” said Kristin Hellmich with OWA. She says it’s been a busy couple of weeks, but they’re ready to reopen The Park after Hurricane Sally forced it to close over two weeks ago.

It’s not the first time The Park at OWA has been forced to close this year, but hopefully it’s the last. COVID-19 forced closures earlier this year, but officials say they’re still following CDC guidelines.

“Which does include temperature checks if you’re coming into the amusement park,” Hellmich added.

The Park at OWA will allow free entry to local guests who show a valid photo ID.

OWA decided to offer a free weekend to local residents as a way to show their appreciation following Hurricane Sally and the countless hours spent on cleanup efforts.

LATEST STORIES: