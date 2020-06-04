“The Park” at Owa reopening Friday

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The rides at Owa’s amusement park are running again, only no one is riding yet.

“We look forward to welcoming the guest tomorrow and we will just take each day by day,” says spokesperson Kristen Hellmich.

For almost three months The Park has been shutdown because of Covid 19. They will reopen Friday with health and safety in mind.

“We truly understand what is going on in our world today and we’ve done everything we can to make sure when they come here they are going to be safe,” says General Manager Steve Honeycutt. “If they were not safe, we would not open the doors.”

New protocols include; hand sanitizing stations, temperature checks before entering the park, all staff are required to wear masks, social distancing reminders are everywhere including the rides which will be cleaned periodically throughout the day.

“We want them to come here and not have to worry about those kind of things and just have a good time because everybody just needs to have fun right now,” says Honeycutt.

Gates open at 11 o’clock Friday morning. For a list of the safety protocols go to www.visitowa.com.

