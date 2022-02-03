FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – From the outside it may not look that impressive, but one step inside the new waterpark gives you a glimpse of what’s to come in just a matter of months at OWA.

“I was just telling these guys how does it compare to the slide in the Bahamas at Atlantis and they said it’s much nicer, so I’m so excited,” said Stephanie Bryan, Tribal Chair CEO for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

Thursday The Park at OWA announced they’re rebranding as Tropic Falls at OWA to tie in the new 65,000 square foot indoor waterpark and the existing amusement park. The new waterpark is scheduled to open in May and will be the only waterpark in the country with a retractable roof and retractable wall, officials say.

“When it’s all said and done you’re going to be able to go out there and walk right into the wave pool. When you open that up you’re going to have this big breeze going through. So, even though you’re going to be on the inside you’re going to feel like you’re outside,” said Cody Williamson, CEO of Creek Indian Enterprises.

With the expansive growth OWA is planning to bring on more help with over 300 new positions becoming available later this month. That’s just for the operations once the waterpark is open. Right now 250 construction workers are currently focused on the project and they’re ready to hire an additional 150 workers to complete the waterpark in the coming weeks. Officials are hoping to fill every position despite the ongoing hiring struggles.

“I think there’s been a lot of supplement that has gone into the workforce in terms of monies they’ve been able to get and stuff like that, so they haven’t had to work. We’re hoping that’s going to change,” added Williamson.

A 150-site RV resort will also open later this year in the fall with the goal of bringing additional revenue to south Baldwin County.