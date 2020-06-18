The Original Oyster House awards two Baldwin County students with 14th Annual Chelsea Garvin Spirit Scholarship

Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Baldwin County students were awarded the 14th Annual Chelsea Garvin Spirit Scholarship by the Original Oyster House.

The scholarship was created in 2006 to honor the life of talented artist Chelsea Garvin, a former employee whose life was lost in a boating accident.

William Thomas Murphy of Bayside Academy and Braswell McMeans of Gulf Shores High School submitted artwork that depicted their creative expression of the Original Oyster House.

Each were given $1,000 as well as restaurant gift certificates to see first-hand their artwork displayed with family and friends.

Murphy will attend Auburn University and McMeans will attend the University of Alabama, both pursing a degree in art of some capacity.

