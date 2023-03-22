FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The waves are breaking on a new attraction at OWA. “Big Water Bay” which includes a 30,000 square foot wave pool, a surf simulator, a wading pool for the young ones, cabanas and tropical-inspired eats and drinks.

“We really wanted to bring the beach here to OWA that was something that was always needed so hence we have Tropic Falls in OWAnow,” says Owa spokesperson Kristin Hellmich.

The outdoor wave pool is next door to the indoor water park that opened last fall and is just steps away from the amusement park.

“While we love the beach, the beautiful white sand, we do know that there’s always a need for people that may not want to venture into the Gulf and so this gives them an alternative to that,” says Hellmich.

The 48-foot LED screen at the end of the wave pool will host movies, ball games and there will be live entertainment on the stage.

“It has been a much-anticipated addition here,” says Hellmich.

The temperature-controlled water allows both water parks to be open year-round. “Big Water Bay” opens Friday. The cost of admission at Tropic Falls $69.99.