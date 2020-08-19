‘The Mill’ owners selling their Fairhope business

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A popular Fairhope venue is now for sale. The Mill was created as a place for families to grab food from various restaurants and visit inside a common area. The owners announced their decision to list the building for sale on Facebook this week. It appears the restaurants inside The Mill will remain open.

“We had a vision for our community to create a space for friends and families to gather, eat and play. We had a blast implementing that vision and are grateful for the support that The Mill has received. But we now believe that it is time to pass the torch. As such, we are officially listing The Mill for sale. We hope that we can find the perfect person/people to take this unique venue to the next level. For anyone who might be seriously interested in such an opportunity, please contact our realtor, Jeremy Friedman, at (251)747-9111, for additional information. In the meantime, it will be business as usual so please come and enjoy a meal, a beverage and an ice cream at Ox Kitchen, Maryann’s Deli, Taps and Sundae School,” the post read.

LATEST STORIES: