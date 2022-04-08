ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The 17 million dollar park and what State Conservation Director Chris Blankenship called “the biggest boat launch on the Gulf Coast” is nearing completion.

Situated on the north side of the Intra Coastal Waterway in Orange Beach work started last June on the six boat launches, around 200 parking places for boats and cars. The property also includes walking trails and picnic areas.

On Friday, crews were putting finishing touches on landscaping, striping the parking lots and working on the Grand Pavillion.

The 40-acre property with 17 hundred feet of water frontage on the ICW was originally expected to open Memorial Day weekend but work is ahead of schedule.

Governor Kay Ivey is set to officially open The Launch on the ICW on April 28th but we’re told boats will be allowed to launch before that happens.