“The Lady at the Library – Genealogy 101” to be held at Foley Library

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — “That Lady at the Library – Genealogy 101” will be held on Nov. 13 in Foley.

The event is being hosted by the Baldwin County Genealogical Society and will feature Jeanette Bornholt.

Bornholt has been researching her family for over fifty years and has a wealth of knowledge about Baldwin County’s local history, according to a news release from the Baldwin Genealogical Society.

If you would like to learn how to research your family tree, pre-register by emailing your name to BaldwinGenealogy@gmail.com

The deadline to pre-register is from Oct. 15 to Nov. 20, according to the release.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. at the Foley Public Library in room 319.

Foley Library is at East Laurel Avenue in Foley.